Drug peddler arrested; 1150 grams charas recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Wah Cantt Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1150 grams charas from his possession.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated police performance, he said adding, the police officers have also been directed that drugs business must be discouraged.

The SP ordered the police to take strict action against those found involved in illegal activity, he added.