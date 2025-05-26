Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail

A local court awarded 10-year imprisonment to a drug pusher and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A local court awarded 10-year imprisonment to a drug pusher and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him.

Police spokesman said on Monday, accused Mansoor was arrested by ASI Jamshed Hayat last year with over one kilogram of hashish in Qutub Pur police area.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) sentenced the accused to ten years in prison and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him. He will suffer additional six-month jail in case of default.