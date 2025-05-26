Open Menu

Drug Pusher Sentenced To 10 Years Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail

A local court awarded 10-year imprisonment to a drug pusher and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A local court awarded 10-year imprisonment to a drug pusher and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him.

Police spokesman said on Monday, accused Mansoor was arrested by ASI Jamshed Hayat last year with over one kilogram of hashish in Qutub Pur police area.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) sentenced the accused to ten years in prison and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him. He will suffer additional six-month jail in case of default.

Recent Stories

AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris ..

AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

23 minutes ago
 OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain

OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain

5 minutes ago
 IG Punjab orders weekly general parade

IG Punjab orders weekly general parade

2 minutes ago
 UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to ..

UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail

Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail

2 minutes ago
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue w ..

PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns

One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns

2 minutes ago
 EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal

EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal

2 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Ma ..

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..

38 minutes ago
 NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing ..

NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry

12 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan