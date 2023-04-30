UrduPoint.com

Drug Smuggler Arrested In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered over two kilograms hashish from his possession in Ahmadpur East area.

The police sources said that Ahmadpur East police received information that a drug smuggler had been smuggling huge quantity of hashish.

"Following the tip-off, a police team of PS Ahmadpur East conducted a raid and arrested the suspect red-handed," they said, adding that the police recovered over two kilograms hashish from the possession of the accused. The drug smuggler was identified as Arsalan.

The police have registered a case against the suspect under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched an investigation into the case.

Further probe was underway.

