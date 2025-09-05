Open Menu

Drug Smuggler Awarded 20-years RI And Fine

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Drug smuggler awarded 20-years RI and fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs. 750,000 to a drug-smuggler involved in a narcotics case of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) police station.

According to the prosecution, the ANF team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug smuggler Muhammad Anas, son of Nasir Ali Abid, resident of Model Town Sillanwali District Sargodha, red-handed from Faisalabad International Airport, while attempting to smuggle narcotics abroad through Gulf Airlines flight on February 24, 2024.

The ANF police recovered 766 grams heroin and 1,086 grams methamphetamine (Ice) from the possession of the accused and submitted challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.150,000/- for recovery of 766 grams Heroin. The convict would have to undergo an additional simple imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.

Meanwhile, the learned court also handed down accused Muhammad Anas with 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs.600,000 for smuggling 1,086 grams ICE. In case of default, the convict would have to experience additional simple imprisonment of one year.

However, the accused was granted benefit of Section 382-B of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and his both punishments shall run concurrently.

