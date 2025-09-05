Drug Smuggler Awarded 20-years RI And Fine
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs. 750,000 to a drug-smuggler involved in a narcotics case of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) police station.
According to the prosecution, the ANF team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug smuggler Muhammad Anas, son of Nasir Ali Abid, resident of Model Town Sillanwali District Sargodha, red-handed from Faisalabad International Airport, while attempting to smuggle narcotics abroad through Gulf Airlines flight on February 24, 2024.
The ANF police recovered 766 grams heroin and 1,086 grams methamphetamine (Ice) from the possession of the accused and submitted challan in the competent court of law.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.150,000/- for recovery of 766 grams Heroin. The convict would have to undergo an additional simple imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.
Meanwhile, the learned court also handed down accused Muhammad Anas with 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs.600,000 for smuggling 1,086 grams ICE. In case of default, the convict would have to experience additional simple imprisonment of one year.
However, the accused was granted benefit of Section 382-B of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and his both punishments shall run concurrently.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP MPA visits flood-prone areas, warns of potential disaster2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh vow closer cooperation on religious affairs, scholar exchanges3 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet recommends 100-Day sentence remission for prisoners on Eid Milad-un-Nabi3 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Sindh from September 6 to 93 minutes ago
-
Drug smuggler awarded 20-years RI and fine3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 15,000-kg pickles, 3,200-kg katchup3 minutes ago
-
UAF and CISTC to strengthen their agri research ties to meet future challenges3 minutes ago
-
Public service, not power, defines real success: Dr Shafqat Ayaz12 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet shows solidarity, dispatches aid for Afghan quake victims12 minutes ago
-
MD CAT test arrangements discussed12 minutes ago
-
Government colleges: Admission rate falls to an alarming level13 minutes ago
-
KP set to launch two IT Parks in Peshawar, D.I. Khan, unlocking tech opportunities13 minutes ago