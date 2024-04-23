Dry Weather Forecasts For Northern Sindh
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The local MET department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.
The highest temperature 36 centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the northern province.
