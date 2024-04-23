Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecasts For Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The local MET department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature 36 centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the northern province.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

2 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

4 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

7 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

8 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

8 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

9 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan