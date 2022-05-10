DS Railway Quetta for provision of best travel facilities

UrduPoint.com

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Quetta division Nisar Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that on the direction of Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, all resources would be utilized to provide the best travel facilities to the passengers

"Steps are afoot to resolve the legitimate issues of the PR employees including renovation of Quetta railway station," he said during his visit to the various sections of Railway soon after assuming the office.

DS Railway Quetta Nisar Ahmad Khan said that providing best facilities to the passengers is one of the top priorities of Pakistan Railways.

"Railway stations across the province of Balochistan should have best arrangements for lighting, drinking water coolers, wash rooms and sanitation" he said reiterating his resolve that visits will be initiated at other railway stations of the province with an early meeting to review passenger safety and facilities.

