DSP Headquarters Reviews Security Arrangements For Peaceful Observance Of Chehlum
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Dera, Sharifullah Khan has conducted late-night inspections of security barricades set up for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A).
During the visit, paid on the directions of District Police Officer Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the DSP instructed all police personnel to remain vigilant, wear protective jackets and helmets, and strictly follow the orders issued by their senior officers.
The DSP also directed police mobile units to continue patrolling and monitor security checkpoints effectively.
He said the protection of people’s lives and property was the responsibility of police, adding, all out efforts would be made to ensure public safety.
APP/akt
