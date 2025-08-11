ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) was held under the Chairmanship of Central President Abdul Aleem Khan where the prevailing national and political situation as well as party affairs, were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister & President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan said due to the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Gen. Hafiz Syed Asim Munir and Pakistan Army, the country has earned remarkable recognition and globally boom at the international level, said a press release issued on Monday.

He added the Pakistan Army inflicted a decisive defeat upon the enemy in a short span of conflict. He urged party leaders to stand with the families of martyrs who sacrifice their loved ones for the nation’s security and well-being. He emphasized that the Battle of “Baniyan al-Marsous” had completely transformed Pakistan’s image and today the world regards our beloved country with respect and esteem.

Highlighting the party’s progress, Abdul Aleem Khan noted that winning 8 electoral seats in the Assemblies during its first elections was a significant achievement. “Politics is ever-changing, and we stand together through thick and thin, Insha’Allah, we will strengthen the party collectively,” he stated.

Abdul Aleem Khan praised the party’s successful public gatherings and stressed that our elected representatives and party leaders must visit flood-affected areas personally to extend sympathy to the victims, there. IPP President expressed satisfaction over the Intra-Party Elections and its endorsement by the Election Commission, congratulating party leaders on the achievement.

All Members of the Central Executive Committee congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on his re-election as Party President, pledging their full support and confidence in his leadership.

The meeting also deliberated on the early appointment of IPP’s Central and Provincial office bearers. Concerns were expressed over certain matters related to the Punjab Government alongside a demand for introducing farmer-friendly policies. It was decided that the IPP would participate through mutual consultation in the upcoming by-elections in Lahore and other districts. The proposal to hold the next Marka-e-Haqq Convention in Faisalabad was unanimously agreed upon. Furthermore, the party resolved to actively contest the upcoming elections in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for which Abdul Aleem Khan announced the formation of a five-Member Kashmir Committee.

Those present at the meeting included Minister of State Aun Chaudhry, IPP Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan, Central General Secretary Mian Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Chaudhry Norez Shakoor, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Tahseen Gardezi, Syed Umar Gilani, IPP Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb, Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, Haroon Imran Gill, Chaudhry Ikhlaq, Raja Yawar Kamal, Yasir Arafat, Farrukh Maneka, Tahir Hindli, Malik Nouman Langrial, Chaudhry Zahiruddin, Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Brig (R) Qaiser Mahey and others. Punjab Assembly Members Sarah Ahmad and Syeda Sumeera Ahmad also attended while MNAs Munaza Hassan and Gul Asghar Baghur participated via video link.