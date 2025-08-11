Independence Day Celebrations Underway At Sindh University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The independence celebrations continued with utter zeal and enthusiasm at the University of Sindh on the 11th consecutive day here on Monday, marked by patriotic performances, spirited speeches and heartfelt tributes to the armed forces under the “Marka-e-Haq” theme.
The main event was held at the Auditorium of the Institute of Commerce & Management, where students of Syed Panah Ali Shah Model school and Sindh University participated, dressed in green and white attire and carrying national flags.
In his presidential address, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati said that the current year’s independence celebrations held a distinct significance compared to the past.
“The war that began after the Pahalgam incident was decisively ended by our valiant armed forces on the enemy’s soil,” he remarked. He said that while India initially denied its losses, however credible international media outlets including CNN and BBC reported that Pakistan Air Force’s retaliatory action destroyed six Indian fighter jets including three Rafales along with a brigade headquarters and several key installations.
Dr Khoumbati further praised the unity and resolve of the Pakistani nation during the conflict. “Our media played a crucial role by providing truthful coverage, which earned global credibility, whereas Indian media spread fabricated stories,” he noted. He said that the “Marka-e-Haq” theme was not merely about remembering past victories but about renewing the pledge to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty.
Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Qadri while addressing the gathering said that Pakistan’s victory was not limited to the battlefield. “We also defeated India on diplomatic fronts across the world,” he said.
“Our armed forces made us proud and during the war, the nation, the military and the media stood united like never before,” the DC said.
He also encouraged students to work hard in their studies. “This is the era of global competition. You must equip yourselves with knowledge, skills and character to make Pakistan stronger,” he stressed.
The students of Syed Panah Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro performed group dances to national songs, including “Shukria Pakistan,” earning thunderous applause from the audience, with the Deputy Commissioner himself clapping enthusiastically during the performances.
A debate competition on the Marka-e-Haq theme followed, where Sindh University students delivered impassioned speeches that captivated the audience. Dean Faculty of Arts Professor Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr Nanak Ram served as judges, awarding first position to Maria from the Pakistan Study Centre, second position to Aiza from the Institute of Law and third position to Wajahat Hussain also from the Institute of Law.
Among those present were Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Main Campus) Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, Dean Faculty of Commerce & business Administration Professor Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ahmed Jariko, Director Institute of Commerce & Business Administration Professor Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar, Director Bureau of STAGS Professor Dr Sanobar Rehman Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Professor Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Director Dr M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry Professor Dr Arfana Begum Mallah, Deputy Registrar (General & Admin) Nadeem Butt, Dr Tania Mushtaque, Ali Akber Khero, Dr Irfan Shaikh, Dr Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto, Dr Faisal Hyder Shah and other faculty and administrative members.
