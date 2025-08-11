Open Menu

G-TCD Holds Awareness Campaign On Rainwater Harvesting In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

G-TCD holds awareness campaign on rainwater harvesting in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Gandhara Taxila Centre for Development (G-TCD), in collaboration with the Punjab Government, Taxila Baithak, and Clean & Green Taxila, has organized an awareness campaign on rainwater harvesting in Taxila.

G-TCD Chief Executive Sara Mehmood welcomed community representatives and outlined the programme’s objectives.

Tahir Mehmood and Hamza Rafi (Coordinator to MPA Mohsin Ayub) appreciated the initiative, announcing that the Punjab Government would adopt the revival of centuries-old water storage structures in Taxila - covering both rural and urban rainwater harvesting - as a regular government project.

Teacher Usman, renowned for his rainwater harvesting work across Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kshmir, showcased his innovative models and shared valuable insights.

The event also included plant donations by Teacher Usman to all attendees.

A visit to Bohar Bun, where Tahir Salman of Taxila Baithak shared the site’s heritage and water management importance.

A community and youth-led plantation drive was at Bohar Bun, with enthusiastic participation from interns and students of Complete Human Resource Centre (CHRS)

The campaign not only raised awareness but also secured the government’s ownership of the rainwater harvesting revival project - turning vision into action for a sustainable Taxila, the G-TCD news release said.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

29 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

39 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

1 hour ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

1 hour ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

1 hour ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

1 hour ago
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

1 hour ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

3 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan