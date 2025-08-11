G-TCD Holds Awareness Campaign On Rainwater Harvesting In Taxila
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Gandhara Taxila Centre for Development (G-TCD), in collaboration with the Punjab Government, Taxila Baithak, and Clean & Green Taxila, has organized an awareness campaign on rainwater harvesting in Taxila.
G-TCD Chief Executive Sara Mehmood welcomed community representatives and outlined the programme’s objectives.
Tahir Mehmood and Hamza Rafi (Coordinator to MPA Mohsin Ayub) appreciated the initiative, announcing that the Punjab Government would adopt the revival of centuries-old water storage structures in Taxila - covering both rural and urban rainwater harvesting - as a regular government project.
Teacher Usman, renowned for his rainwater harvesting work across Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kshmir, showcased his innovative models and shared valuable insights.
The event also included plant donations by Teacher Usman to all attendees.
A visit to Bohar Bun, where Tahir Salman of Taxila Baithak shared the site’s heritage and water management importance.
A community and youth-led plantation drive was at Bohar Bun, with enthusiastic participation from interns and students of Complete Human Resource Centre (CHRS)
The campaign not only raised awareness but also secured the government’s ownership of the rainwater harvesting revival project - turning vision into action for a sustainable Taxila, the G-TCD news release said.
