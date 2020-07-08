UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DSP , Two Constables Killed During Encounter In Swabi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:07 PM

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Swabi

Deputy Superintendent of Police Allama Iqbal and two constables sustained injures during an alleged encounter in Swabi against militants. Swabi police say that a militant has also been killed in exchange of fire.

SWABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Allama Iqbal was martyred while two constables sustained injuries during an alleged encounter, Swabi police said here on Wednesday.

The police said that the officers embraced martyrdom during an encounter took place between police officials and suspects. A militant was also killed due to the exchange of fire.

"Search operation is underway in the area to arrest the culprits,” said police.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Swabi

Recent Stories

Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refuses to file appeal ..

15 minutes ago

Man arrested over charges of killing wife in Rawal ..

32 minutes ago

Tired Cliches Dominate Canadian Coverage of COVID- ..

45 minutes ago

UK, Saudi Arabia Discuss Defense Cooperation to En ..

45 minutes ago

Nornickel Contests Russian Ecology Watchdog's Asse ..

45 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman on Rumored Am ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.