Dummar inaugurates Ziarat to Sanjavi Road, Power feeder in Zindara

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Senior Minister for Planning and Development Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Thursday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to provide maximum facilities to people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while inaugurating development projects in his constituency Ziarat district.

The Minister inaugurated construction of Ziarat to Sanjavi Road and a separate power feeder for Zindara area of the district.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said construction of Zairat to Sanjavi Road would provide timely access to agricultural commodities to the fruit market despite completion of same project could provide travel facilities to the people in the area which was also prolong demand of local people.

He said billion of rupees were being spent on construction and repair of road in his constituency with an aim to remove backwardness from the area.

The Minister said the promises had made to the people during general election were gradually fulfilled in the area, serving of people was our first priority, he added.

He said the plan was being made to allocate budget for all districts of the province in upcoming annual budget on equality basis in order to put the province on track of development.