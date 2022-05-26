UrduPoint.com

Dummar Inaugurates Ziarat To Sanjavi Road, Power Feeder In Zindara

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Dummar inaugurates Ziarat to Sanjavi Road, Power feeder in Zindara

Senior Minister for Planning and Development Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Thursday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to provide maximum facilities to people at their doorsteps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Senior Minister for Planning and Development Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Thursday said provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking practical steps to provide maximum facilities to people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while inaugurating development projects in his constituency Ziarat district.

The Minister inaugurated construction of Ziarat to Sanjavi Road and a separate power feeder for Zindara area of the district.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said construction of Zairat to Sanjavi Road would provide timely access to agricultural commodities to the fruit market despite completion of same project could provide travel facilities to the people in the area which was also prolong demand of local people.

He said billion of rupees were being spent on construction and repair of road in his constituency with an aim to remove backwardness from the area.

The Minister said the promises had made to the people during general election were gradually fulfilled in the area, serving of people was our first priority, he added.

He said the plan was being made to allocate budget for all districts of the province in upcoming annual budget on equality basis in order to put the province on track of development.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Budget Road Same Ziarat Market All From Government Billion Election 2018

Recent Stories

KP CM pays tribute party workers martyred during l ..

KP CM pays tribute party workers martyred during long march

1 minute ago
 US Jobless Claims Down First Time in 4 Weeks - Lab ..

US Jobless Claims Down First Time in 4 Weeks - Labor Department

1 minute ago
 Ex-Japanese farm minter convicted for taking bribe ..

Ex-Japanese farm minter convicted for taking bribes from egg producer

1 minute ago
 Wang Yi meets Solomon Islands FM on ties, BRI land ..

Wang Yi meets Solomon Islands FM on ties, BRI landmark projectsm

1 minute ago
 US 1st Quarter GDP Down 1.5% vs 6.9% in Q4, Commer ..

US 1st Quarter GDP Down 1.5% vs 6.9% in Q4, Commerce Dept. Says in 2nd Estimate

5 minutes ago
 US Offers $1Mln for Information on Two Kenyan Tran ..

US Offers $1Mln for Information on Two Kenyan Transnational Criminals - State De ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.