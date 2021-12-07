UrduPoint.com

E-cigarettes Less Addictive Than Cigarettes: Study

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:15 AM

E-cigarettes less addictive than cigarettes: study

Electronic-cigarettes are less addictive than traditional cigarettes for long-term smokers, according to research that sheds new light on how nicotine addiction works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Electronic-cigarettes are less addictive than traditional cigarettes for long-term smokers, according to research that sheds new light on how nicotine addiction works.

"We found that e-cigarettes appear to be less addictive than tobacco cigarettes in a large sample of long-term users," said Jonathan Foulds from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.

The popularity of e-cigarettes, which typically deliver nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerin and flavourings through inhaled vapour, has increased in the past five years.

E-cigs contain far fewer cancer-causing and other toxic substances than cigarettes, however their long-term effects on health and nicotine dependence are unknown, researchers said.

To study e-cigarette dependence, researchers developed an online survey, including questions designed to assess previous dependence on cigarettes and almost identical questions to assess current dependence on e-cigs.

Higher nicotine concentration in e-cig liquid, as well as use of advanced second-generation e-cigs, which deliver nicotine more efficiently than earlier "cigalikes," predicted dependence. Consumers who had used e-cigs longer also appeared to be more addicted, Medical Express reported.

"However, people with all the characteristics of a more dependent e-cig user still had a lower e-cig dependence score than their cigarette dependence score," Foulds said.

"We think this is because they're getting less nicotine from the e-cigs than they were getting from cigarettes," Foulds said.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

24 minutes ago
 UN shelves decision on Myanmar, Afghanistan envoy ..

UN shelves decision on Myanmar, Afghanistan envoy dilemma

3 minutes ago
 Biden will consult European allies before Putin ca ..

Biden will consult European allies before Putin call, brief Zelensky after: offi ..

3 minutes ago
 Libyan Military to Discuss in Moscow on Dec 8 Exit ..

Libyan Military to Discuss in Moscow on Dec 8 Exit of Foreign Troops - Russian D ..

3 minutes ago
 CSTO to Conduct Several Exercises in 2022, Includi ..

CSTO to Conduct Several Exercises in 2022, Including Rapid Force Drills in Kazak ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia, India to Continue Discussing Agreement on ..

Russia, India to Continue Discussing Agreement on Long-Term Supplies of Fertiliz ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.