E-commerce Training Being Provided To 150 Girls In Balochistan: Dr Rubaba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology and Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that currently 20 women of Balochistan were involved in international e-commerce, while e-commerce training was being provided to more than 150 girls Along with the delivery of recommendations to the Federal Ministry of Law regarding social media crimes, work is in progress on framing the necessary laws at the local level, she mentioned

She expressed these views as part of a consultative session on the role of women in the digitalization process, organized by the National Commission on Status of Women Pakistan, UNDP, UNFPA, UN Women and Jazz here on Monday.

On the occasion, Chairperson of National Commission on Status of Women Pakistan Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of Balochistan Fauzia Shaheen, Member of National Assembly Munira Baloch, Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan, Zulekha Mandukhel, Deputy Resident Head of UNDP Ammara Durrani, and National Gender Expert Shabana Arif were also present.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said the IT department was providing free training in various fields to expose women and youth to information technology in Balochistan.

While various apps have been created at the local level for digitization in government institutions, she said steps were being taken to give men and women equal access to the digitization process in Balochistan.

Consultation of National and Provincial Commissions on Status of Women would be welcomed to further improve these and the suggestions formulated by them would be made part of the digitalization policy.

