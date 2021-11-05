Early child marriage practice should be avoided at every level, as it was putting the lives of mothers in perils, resulting in increased mortalities and socioeconomic pressure over the families

Farkhanda Aurangzeb, Senior consultant Human Rights Education at the National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan said this while talking to APP.

She said that they were concentrating on family planning and reforming education system including revalidation of students and teachers in order to get desired results.

She said that every year in November the Ministry of Human Rights was launching a 16-day campaign on women's fundamental rights through a series of short informative videos covering important topics including sexual harassment, rape, marriage contract, filing an FIR and women's right to inheritance.

She said films have been made in collaboration with the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's films, adding those films were available in urdu, Sindhi, Pashto, Punjabi and Balochi languages.