Earth Day celebrated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Environment Protection Agency (EPA) organized an awareness interactive session with students regarding Earth Day celebration, here on Tuesday.

The session was aimed to educate students about the need for environmental protection. Themed "Plastic vs. Earth," this year's Earth Day campaign seeks to tackle the pressing issue of plastic pollution. During the session speakers shed light on prevailing environmental issues, causes and their effects on life.

Deputy Director Environment Maria Safeer Protection Agency in her address emphasized the individual responsibility to opt for cloth bags over plastic ones and choose steel or other environmentally friendly alternatives for food consumption.

It was apprised during the session that a comprehensive ban has been imposed not only on the sale of plastic bags less than 75 microns but also on various plastic items, including disposables and multi-layer packaging plastic products under Punjab Single-Use Plastic Products Regulation 2023.

Students were informed that all plastic manufacturers, collectors, and recyclers throughout the province were mandated to register with the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to ensure accountability and regulation. Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a complete ban on the use of all types of plastic bags and polythene bags would be enforced starting June 5.

Besides students, the session was attended by EPA Officials, civil society reps and others. The event was organized in collaboration with Murree Brewery Limited, Attock Oil Refinery Limited, and the National Cleaner Production Centre.