Earth Day Celebrated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Environment Protection Agency (EPA) organized an awareness interactive session with students regarding Earth Day celebration, here on Tuesday.
The session was aimed to educate students about the need for environmental protection. Themed "Plastic vs. Earth," this year's Earth Day campaign seeks to tackle the pressing issue of plastic pollution. During the session speakers shed light on prevailing environmental issues, causes and their effects on life.
Deputy Director Environment Maria Safeer Protection Agency in her address emphasized the individual responsibility to opt for cloth bags over plastic ones and choose steel or other environmentally friendly alternatives for food consumption.
It was apprised during the session that a comprehensive ban has been imposed not only on the sale of plastic bags less than 75 microns but also on various plastic items, including disposables and multi-layer packaging plastic products under Punjab Single-Use Plastic Products Regulation 2023.
Students were informed that all plastic manufacturers, collectors, and recyclers throughout the province were mandated to register with the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to ensure accountability and regulation. Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a complete ban on the use of all types of plastic bags and polythene bags would be enforced starting June 5.
Besides students, the session was attended by EPA Officials, civil society reps and others. The event was organized in collaboration with Murree Brewery Limited, Attock Oil Refinery Limited, and the National Cleaner Production Centre.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaheera Shahid visits Press Council of Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab hails Pak-Iran friendship3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to implement minimum wages: NA told3 minutes ago
-
WSSCA, Girls degree college organize tree plantation drive13 minutes ago
-
Azam Swati gets bail13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. to provide full support to NCRC in child registration: CS13 minutes ago
-
Law minister for inclusion of rehabilitation aspects in Anti-Narcotics act13 minutes ago
-
Tahir Ayub Khan assumes office as DIG police Hazara13 minutes ago
-
SC moved for NAP's implementation23 minutes ago
-
Abai's poetry laid foundation for modern Kazakhstan: Amb Kistafin23 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 36th FJMU syndicate meeting23 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme23 minutes ago