Earthquake Jolts Balochistan's Zhob, Loralai
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Loralai and its adjoining areas on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Loralai and the adjoining areas.
However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from any part of Loralai so far.
People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.
According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicentre was 11 km in the southwest of Loralai.
Prior to the earthquake in Loralai, Zhob district in Balochistan experienced a 3.6 magnitude earthquake. The NSMC reported the epicentre to be 123 km north of Zhob, with a depth of 15 km.
As of now, there have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property in either Loralai or Zhob.
