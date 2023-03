Eating Sehri highly essential for ulcer patients: Dr Daya Ram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Health experts have advised ulcer patients to take very much care of their diet during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, however eating Sehri was highly essential.

Eminent Dr Daya Ram has said that taking precautionary measures in Ramazan were imperative but ulcer patients should eat food in Sehri.

He further said keeping fast with water could be hazardous for health while usage of wheat bread in Sehri was highly fruitful, however, fasting persons should refrain from eating greasy food.