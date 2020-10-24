EC GB increases the number of polling stations for forthcoming election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :For upcoming general election in GB Election Commission GB increased numbers of polling stations.

Total 1166 polling stations have been made for smooth,free, fair and transparent election in GB.

Simultaneously, numbers of polling booths has been increased as compare to previous general election of GB.

According to Election Commission of GB some combine polling stations have been made for male and female.

Security plan for polling stations was also in pipe line.