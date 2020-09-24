UrduPoint.com
EC Ready For Holding Local Bodies Elections In KP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

EC ready for holding local bodies elections in KP

Provincial Election Commission, Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Sharifullah Khan on Thursday said that Election Commission had finalized all preparations for holding local bodies elections across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commission, Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Sharifullah Khan on Thursday said that Election Commission had finalized all preparations for holding local bodies elections across the province.

He said that preliminary delimitation lists of Village and Neighborhood Councils had been displayed for pubic suggestions and objections on September 18.

Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharifullah expressed these views whiel addressing a meeting of Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group here on Thursday.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner KP, Haroon Khan Shinwari, Additions Director General Gender Affairs Election Commission Nighat Saddique Sohail Ahmad of Gender Focal Person, Miss Amna Durrani of Awarat Foundation, Shahid Wasim of HCO, Rashid Khan of URDO, Katrina of REST Welfare and other stakeholder attended the meetings.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah said that complaints against preliminary delimitation lists can be filed with the Delimitation Authority by October 2 and decision on these suggestion, complaints and objections would be decided by October 17.

He informed that delimitation could not be carried out in divisional headquarters that include Peshawar, D. IKhan , Kohat, Swat, Mardan, Abbottabad and Bannu due incomplete legislation and administrative reasons on the part of the provincial government.

He said that electoral lists for the bye-elections would be displayed by November 4.

He informed helpline, complaint management cell and 8300 message service has been update to facilitate voters registration.

The provincial Chief Election Commissioner requested all stakeholders and media to support efforts of Election Commission for women voters registration and encourage them to participate in voting process.

