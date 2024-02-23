ECP Allocates Punjab's Reserved NA Women Seats
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in the National Assembly from Punjab, with the majority going to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).
The ECP spokesperson mentioned that the commission is currently reviewing the issue concerning the allocation of reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
According to the ECP, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) received 17 seats, with one seat each allocated to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.
The reserved seat winners for PML-N include Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Mariam Aurangzeb, Nuzhat Sadiq, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Seema Mohi ud Din Jamili, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Romina Khurshid Alam, Wajiha Qamar, Zeb Jaffar, Kiran Imran, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Asia Naz Tanoli, Saba Sadiq, Farah Naz Akbar, and Shahnaz Saleem Malik.
PPP's winners of reserved seats from Punjab included Hina Rabbani Khar and Munaza Hassan, while Farakh Khan secured a seat proportionate to the direct seats won by her party in the general elections.
