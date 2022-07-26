ECP de-notifies Kashif Mehmood as returned candidate to PP-241

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-notified Kashif Mehmood as a returned candidate from constituency PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V.

According to the ECP notification, the commission has withdrawn notification No. F.2(39)/2018-Cord of candidate dated August 7, 2018.

It added the order was issued in pursuant to the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in writ petition 4715 of 2018, titled Abdul Ghaffar Vs. ECP and three other and subsequent order dated November 23, 2021, passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Civil Appeal No. 1271 of 2021 titled Muhammad Kashif Vs Abdul Ghaffar and other, dismissing the appeal.