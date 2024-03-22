Open Menu

ECP Deadline For Filing By-election Appeals Ends

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ECP deadline for filing by-election appeals ends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline for filing appeals on rejection and acceptance of nomination papers for the Apr 21 by elections ended on Thursday.

The commission on Thursday also finished reviewing the nomination papers of 21 candidates, including Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to ECP sources, the nomination papers for seven general seats of the Senate have been approved for 12 candidates, including Dr. Mossadek Malik, Pervaiz Rashid, Talal Chaudhry, Hamid Khan, Ahad Cheema, and Umar Sarfaraz Cheema.

The rejected candidates can file appeals in appellate tribunals.

For the twelve Senate seats in Sindh, the Provincial Election Commission has rejected one and accepted thirty-four nomination papers. The preliminary list, after checking candidates' papers, revealed Najeeb Haroon's nomination papers among those rejected.

The verification of papers for the election of 11 Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been finalized.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 42 candidates had filed their nomination papers in the province. Among them, 12 candidates had their papers rejected, while the papers of 30 candidates were approved.

Similarly, 25 candidates filed their papers for the seven general seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhea, with nine candidates having their papers rejected. For the women's seats, seven candidates submitted nomination papers, with six papers approved and one rejected. Additionally, ten candidates submitted papers, with eight approved and two rejected.

The Tribunal is scheduled to dispose of appeals by March 25, 2024.

Revised lists of candidates will be published on March 26, 2024. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 27, 2024.

/395

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Rashid March Women Talal Chaudhry From Ahad Cheema Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

20 minutes ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

20 minutes ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

20 minutes ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

23 minutes ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

23 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

23 minutes ago
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

33 minutes ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

33 minutes ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

33 minutes ago
 Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings amon ..

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

33 minutes ago
 Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, So ..

Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for pea ..

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan