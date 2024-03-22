ECP Deadline For Filing By-election Appeals Ends
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline for filing appeals on rejection and acceptance of nomination papers for the Apr 21 by elections ended on Thursday.
The commission on Thursday also finished reviewing the nomination papers of 21 candidates, including Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
According to ECP sources, the nomination papers for seven general seats of the Senate have been approved for 12 candidates, including Dr. Mossadek Malik, Pervaiz Rashid, Talal Chaudhry, Hamid Khan, Ahad Cheema, and Umar Sarfaraz Cheema.
The rejected candidates can file appeals in appellate tribunals.
For the twelve Senate seats in Sindh, the Provincial Election Commission has rejected one and accepted thirty-four nomination papers. The preliminary list, after checking candidates' papers, revealed Najeeb Haroon's nomination papers among those rejected.
The verification of papers for the election of 11 Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been finalized.
According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 42 candidates had filed their nomination papers in the province. Among them, 12 candidates had their papers rejected, while the papers of 30 candidates were approved.
Similarly, 25 candidates filed their papers for the seven general seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhea, with nine candidates having their papers rejected. For the women's seats, seven candidates submitted nomination papers, with six papers approved and one rejected. Additionally, ten candidates submitted papers, with eight approved and two rejected.
The Tribunal is scheduled to dispose of appeals by March 25, 2024.
Revised lists of candidates will be published on March 26, 2024. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is March 27, 2024.
