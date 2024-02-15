Open Menu

ECP Directs Nawaz To File Fresh Petition On Alleged Rigging In NA-15

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ECP directs Nawaz to file fresh petition on alleged rigging in NA-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday directed the legal counsel representing former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to submit a fresh petition concerning alleged rigging in NA-15, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A hearing of the petition was conducted by a two-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Nawaz Sharif's lawyer arrived late to present the case, consequently, the Election Commission rejected his petition about alleged rigging in NA-15, Mansehra.

Nawaz Sharif's counsel appealed for a reconsideration of the decision to dismiss his client’s election petition. In response, the bench instructed the counsel to submit a new election petition.

It's noteworthy that Shahzada Gustasab Khan was declared successful in NA-15 against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the Returning Officer of NA-15, Mansehra submitted his report to the ECP, According to the RO, the results have been tabulated in compliance with form-45.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Election Commissioner Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Mansehra NA-15

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

14 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

14 hours ago
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

14 hours ago
 Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

14 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

14 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

16 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan