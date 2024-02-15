ECP Directs Nawaz To File Fresh Petition On Alleged Rigging In NA-15
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday directed the legal counsel representing former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to submit a fresh petition concerning alleged rigging in NA-15, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A hearing of the petition was conducted by a two-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.
Nawaz Sharif's lawyer arrived late to present the case, consequently, the Election Commission rejected his petition about alleged rigging in NA-15, Mansehra.
Nawaz Sharif's counsel appealed for a reconsideration of the decision to dismiss his client’s election petition. In response, the bench instructed the counsel to submit a new election petition.
It's noteworthy that Shahzada Gustasab Khan was declared successful in NA-15 against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Earlier, the Returning Officer of NA-15, Mansehra submitted his report to the ECP, According to the RO, the results have been tabulated in compliance with form-45.
