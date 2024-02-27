Open Menu

ECP Dismisses Karachi Election Petitions, Advises Seeking Remedy From Tribunal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM

ECP dismisses Karachi election petitions, advises seeking remedy from tribunal

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed the election petitions challenging the results of three Karachi constituencies on Tuesday, directing the applicants to seek remedy from the relevant election tribunal instead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed the election petitions challenging the results of three Karachi Constituencies on Tuesday, directing the applicants to seek remedy from the relevant election tribunal instead.

An ECP bench dismissed Zahoor Uddin's election petition for NA 237, Karachi, and directed him to submit a petition to the relevant election tribunal for redress.

Likewise, the fate of Muhammad Yasir's application for NA 239, Karachi, and Khurram Sher Zaman's for NA 241, Karachi, was similar, as the commission directed them to file petitions in the election tribunal for remedy.

In all three mentioned constituencies, candidates from the Pakistan Peoples Party secured victory in the elections. Barrister Shabbir Shah appeared on behalf of the winning PPP candidates before the commission.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-237 NA-239 NA-241

Recent Stories

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teena ..

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver

43 minutes ago
 PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportun ..

PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab

43 minutes ago
 Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

43 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

43 minutes ago
 realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in P ..

Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..

52 minutes ago
 Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at ..

Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024

54 minutes ago

Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets

46 minutes ago
 Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, ..

Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's ene ..

46 minutes ago
 Governor for provision of modern teaching faciliti ..

Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abi ..

46 minutes ago
 NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak A ..

NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims

46 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehen ..

Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan