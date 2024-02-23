Open Menu

ECP Notifies 10 More Names Of Winning Candidates For KP Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ECP notifies 10 more names of winning candidates for KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday notified 10 more Names of winning candidates for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly

According to a notification, independent candidate PPP Kiramat Ullah Khan was declared successful from PK-72 Peshawar-I, PTIP candidate Arbab Muhammad Waseem Khan from PK-73 Peshawar-II, JUIF candidate Ijaz Muhammad PK-74 Peshawar-III, ANP candidate Arbab Usman Khan PK75 Peshawar-IV, PML-N Zahir Khan from PK-78 Peshawar-VII, PML-N Jalal Khan PK-79 Peshawar-VIII, PPP Arbab Zarak Khan PK-80 Peshawar-IX, independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan from PK-82 Peshawar-XI, JUI-F Muhammad Riaz from PK-95 Kurram-I, JUI-F Akram Khan Durrani from PK-102, Bannu-IV.

The independent candidate was directed to join a political party within three days of the notification.

APP/adi/

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Akram Khan Durrani Usman Khan From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PK-72 PK-73 PK-74 PK-75 PK-78 PK-79 PK-80 PK-82 PK-95

Recent Stories

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

2 hours ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

4 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

4 hours ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

5 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

17 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

17 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan