ECP Notifies 10 More Names Of Winning Candidates For KP Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday notified 10 more Names of winning candidates for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly
According to a notification, independent candidate PPP Kiramat Ullah Khan was declared successful from PK-72 Peshawar-I, PTIP candidate Arbab Muhammad Waseem Khan from PK-73 Peshawar-II, JUIF candidate Ijaz Muhammad PK-74 Peshawar-III, ANP candidate Arbab Usman Khan PK75 Peshawar-IV, PML-N Zahir Khan from PK-78 Peshawar-VII, PML-N Jalal Khan PK-79 Peshawar-VIII, PPP Arbab Zarak Khan PK-80 Peshawar-IX, independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan from PK-82 Peshawar-XI, JUI-F Muhammad Riaz from PK-95 Kurram-I, JUI-F Akram Khan Durrani from PK-102, Bannu-IV.
The independent candidate was directed to join a political party within three days of the notification.
APP/adi/
