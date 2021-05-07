ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday published the name of Muhammad Moazzam Sher from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) as a returned candidate to the constituency PP-84 Khushab-III.

According to ECP notification, Muhammad Moazzam Sher was declared as the winning candidate to the provincial assembly of Punjab as a result of the bye-election held on May 5, 2021.