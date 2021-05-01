UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Should Go For Re-election In NA-249: Fawad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:40 PM

ECP should go for re-election in NA-249: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should go for re-election instead of vote recount in NA- 249.

In a statement issued here, he said the ECP did well by issuing a stay order.

Chaudhry Fawad said turnout in NA-249 constituency was very low, as a total of 21 per cent registered votes were cast and the winning candidate secured less than five per cent of the total votes polled.

The minister opined that such an election would be a joke with democracy.

Everyone knew the situation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and all parties have criticized the victory of PPP candidate in NA 249.

The losing party in every election criticizes the winner, and demands re-election, the Minister said.

Imran Khan, Fawad said, was the only leader who has repeatedly stressed the need to reach a consensus on this issue. "We have invited political parties to discuss the issue of electoral reforms," he said adding, if the opposition was not ready for electoral reforms, it should not cry foul.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-249 Opposition

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

54 minutes ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

54 minutes ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

54 minutes ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

60 minutes ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

60 minutes ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.