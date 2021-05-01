ECP should go for re-election in NA-249: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should go for re-election instead of vote recount in NA- 249.

In a statement issued here, he said the ECP did well by issuing a stay order.

Chaudhry Fawad said turnout in NA-249 constituency was very low, as a total of 21 per cent registered votes were cast and the winning candidate secured less than five per cent of the total votes polled.

The minister opined that such an election would be a joke with democracy.

Everyone knew the situation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and all parties have criticized the victory of PPP candidate in NA 249.

The losing party in every election criticizes the winner, and demands re-election, the Minister said.

Imran Khan, Fawad said, was the only leader who has repeatedly stressed the need to reach a consensus on this issue. "We have invited political parties to discuss the issue of electoral reforms," he said adding, if the opposition was not ready for electoral reforms, it should not cry foul.