ECP To Wrap Up Delivery Of 260M Ballot Papers To 859 Constituencies By Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ECP to wrap up delivery of 260M ballot papers to 859 constituencies by Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to conclude the ongoing distribution of 260 million ballot papers to the Returning Officers (ROs) of 859 Constituencies nationwide by Monday.

An ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the Commission has concluded the printing of ballot papers in three government printing presses for the upcoming Feb 8 elections

Reprinting of ballot papers in particular controversial constituencies has been finalized, following the directives of the superior judiciary in specific court cases.

The commission's spokesperson noted that 220 million ballot papers were printed for the 2018 general elections, utilizing 800 tons of special security paper in the process.

For the upcoming 2024 general elections, he said the Election Commission has printed 260 million ballot papers, using 2,170 tons of paper—a significant increase due to the surge in the number of candidates, which is 150 times more than the 2018 elections.

The commission's spokesperson said that various challenges, such as court cases and a high number of candidates, emerged during the ballot paper printing process. Despite these hurdles and within a limited time, the commission fulfilled its responsibility to print the papers, ensuring that voters can exercise their right to vote in the February 8 elections.

