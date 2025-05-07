Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 07 May 2025
Arslan Farid Published May 07, 2025 | 08:46 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 May 2025 is 364,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 312,680. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 May 2025 is 364,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 312,680.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 334,286 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 286,621.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 364,700
|Rs 334,286
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 312,680
|Rs 286,621
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 31,268
|Rs 28,662
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 202534 minutes ago
-
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million10 hours ago
-
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification10 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms meets10 hours ago
-
4th ECO Forum held at TDAP10 hours ago
-
4th ECO Forum held10 hours ago
-
4th Economic Cooperation Organization and Trade Promotion Organization's Forum held10 hours ago
-
WASA launches Rs.4b sewerage schemes10 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber SVP presents key budget proposals10 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA demands 4% cut in policy rate10 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 5 development schemes worth Rs 13.37b10 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) starts Art Gala10 hours ago