Education Deptt Announces Spring Vacations From April 1 To 8
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday notified spring vacations in the public and private educational institutions from April 01 to 08.
According to the notification principals of schools, teachers and administrative staff would ensure their attendance at schools during the vacations.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 800 primary students take dictation test9 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on fake butter factory: 500 kg seized9 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Steps to be taken to increase disable quota in government jobs: CM Advisor9 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for safeguarding country's maritime interests19 minutes ago
-
New waste management system to be applied in Bahawalpur Division29 minutes ago
-
Ring Road-SL3 to become functional before Eid: minister29 minutes ago
-
Abdul Wahab Munshi appointed as Focal person HCBA Hyderabad29 minutes ago
-
609,536 food hampers given to poor29 minutes ago
-
Digital transformation can lead country towards progress: Shaza Fatima29 minutes ago
-
WASA ordered to resolve complaints within a day29 minutes ago
-
President for further boosting bilateral cooperation with UK39 minutes ago