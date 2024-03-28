Open Menu

Education Deptt Announces Spring Vacations From April 1 To 8

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Education deptt announces spring vacations from April 1 to 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday notified spring vacations in the public and private educational institutions from April 01 to 08.

According to the notification principals of schools, teachers and administrative staff would ensure their attendance at schools during the vacations.

APP/adi

