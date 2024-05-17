Education ministry to ensure provision of clean drinking water in ICT schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Education has taken an initiative to ensure the safety of drinking water within educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the Education Ministry, it has been decided to conduct testing of the water quality in all schools and colleges in Islamabad, aims to identify any impurity in water quality and ensure to take appropriate measures to rectify them promptly. Following the testing, schools and colleges are required to take necessary actions to address any issues found and ensure the provision of clean and safe drinking water for students and staff.

Furthermore, schools and colleges are instructed to prominently display clean drinking water certificates once the necessary improvements have been made. The ministry said that this is essential to assure the community of the quality of the drinking water provided within the premises.

"We appreciate school staff cooperation in this matter as we prioritize the health and well-being of students and staff" it added.