Education Ministry To Ensure Provision Of Clean Drinking Water In ICT Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Education has taken an initiative to ensure the safety of drinking water within educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
According to the Education Ministry, it has been decided to conduct testing of the water quality in all schools and colleges in Islamabad, aims to identify any impurity in water quality and ensure to take appropriate measures to rectify them promptly. Following the testing, schools and colleges are required to take necessary actions to address any issues found and ensure the provision of clean and safe drinking water for students and staff.
Furthermore, schools and colleges are instructed to prominently display clean drinking water certificates once the necessary improvements have been made. The ministry said that this is essential to assure the community of the quality of the drinking water provided within the premises.
"We appreciate school staff cooperation in this matter as we prioritize the health and well-being of students and staff" it added.
Recent Stories
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor, Turkish Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation6 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict anti-dengue measure6 minutes ago
-
Finance and Planning committee HU sanctions 82 million rupees for Battagram sub campus6 minutes ago
-
High-level monitoring teams conducting surprise inspection of hajj arrangements: Director6 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails7 minutes ago
-
345 cops promoted as head constable16 minutes ago
-
Man killed over property dispute16 minutes ago
-
Education ministry announces to change ICT school timing16 minutes ago
-
Official of heath dept arrested for taking bribe36 minutes ago
-
CGH Organize awareness seminar to mark World Blood Pressure Day36 minutes ago
-
Govt's business-friendly policies coming to fruition: PM36 minutes ago
-
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year36 minutes ago