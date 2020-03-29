Educational Institutes, offices turned online amid coronavirus pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has forced many educational institutes, tuition teachers and offices to close their campuses and shifted them online to work all across the country including Federal capital.

As coronavirus containment measures spread, the demand of online learning classes, tuition and exams for students continue in different cities to keep engage their students with educational activities through e learning techniques.

According to professors, coronavirus infects and kills more people globally, several universities have chosen to forgo in-person classes in favor of E-learning.

Universities, colleges and many public offices across the world are turning online platforms as online instruction becomes the new trend to utilize our maximum time and keep busy with our colleagues and students with social media sites, said a professor Ikram Sheikh while talking to private news channel.

With rising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, growing number of schools and universities have cancel in-person classes and move them online to give E-lectures to students, said a BBA student.

He further urged all educational experts , faculty members and students to use their advanced knowledge to keep abreast of the latest information.

All upcoming events including in schools are postponed due to corona fear but mostly office workers and students adopt E-learning techniques, said Usama Zia another Tuition teacher.

Through audio and video live streaming, students can "raise their hands" to ask questions at any time, while teachers can assign classroom exercises and homework and correct them in real-time, ensuring that online teaching can almost achieve the similar results as on-site teaching, said a University professor.

Another teacher said in Coronavirus circumstances, I conceived the idea of doing online classes with my students.

On the other hand many student called online lectures an "excellent initiative" and with this innovative idea we can not waste our time.

An employee commented the issue said , our management have asked all employees to work from home until the corona situation is not under control.

The decision to ask employees to work from home comes as companies and offices around the world are taking precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, said a working employee.

On the other hand health experts are also recommending that offices should encourage their employees to work from home to prevent the potentially deadly coronavirus from spreading around offices, public transit and elsewhere.