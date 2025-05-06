Open Menu

Efforts Afoot To Protect Forests For Socio-economic Development

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The district administration South Waziristan Upper is effectively pursuing its efforts to ensure a green and healthy environment for citizens by ensuring protection of forests in the area.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Laddha Shadman Safi, visited the forest department check post located in the village of Vedan, Tehsil Makin, where he took stock of available resources, and the monitoring system in place besides reviewing performance of the staff.

He said that forests were a precious asset as far as the country’s socio-economic development and healthy environment was concerned and all out efforts would be made to protect them.

In this regard, he instructed the forest officials to strengthen the monitoring mechanisms to better protect the forests and prevent illegal logging.

He emphasized that the preservation of the natural environment and forest resources is a top priority for the government, and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He also asked the local community to actively participate in forest conservation efforts to ensure a green and healthy environment for future generations.

