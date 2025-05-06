AC directs to ensure free medicines in hospitals

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) On the instructions of Commissioner, Shoeb Iqbal Syed, Assistant Commissioner (General), Ghulam Hussain on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure free medicines to the patients visiting the hospitals.

He was visiting Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH). The AC (General) also inspected the medical facilities for the people in the hospital.

He also checked the stock and expiry dates of the medicines.

The AC also talked to the people regarding the facilities available in the hospital.

