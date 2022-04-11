UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway For Uplift Of Merged Tribal Areas: President

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 05:23 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that the steps were being taken to focus on the development of the erstwhile FATA to bring it at par with other areas of the country.

The president, talking to a delegation of the Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), which called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, called for facilitating and providing a congenial business and investment environment to the business community of the newly merged districts for the enhancement of trade and business activities in the country.

President BCCI Lali Shah, Vice-President BCCI, Miraj Uddin Khan, and executive members of the BCCI, attended the meeting.

The president said that despite limited resources and a global financial crunch, Pakistan provided maximum relief to the business community and vulnerable segments of society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation apprised the president of the problems being faced by the trader and business community of Bajaur district.

It was informed that the business community of Bajaur was facing difficulties in getting loans from commercial banks.

They also highlighted the need to open trading points with Afghanistan to enhance bilateral trade with the neighbouring countries.

Addressing the meeting, the president said that the business community needed to benefit from the loans being offered by the government.

The young entrepreneurs can also avail business loans on easy terms and conditions to establish their businesses.

He also encouraged the businessmen to adopt modern business practices which would help increase the outreach of their businesses, besides contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The president also asked the trader community to help encourage the youth of Bajaur to benefit from the digiskills program of online skill development initiated by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

He assured the delegation to convey their issues to the relevant departments for their resolution.

