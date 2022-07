(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and Member of National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki took oath as the Minister of State here on Monday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Ehsanullah Reki at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.