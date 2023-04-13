EIB, Excise Police Mardan Region conduct successful operations against drug dealers

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) ::The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) and Excise Police Station Mardan Region have conducted two different successful operations during the last 24 hours and arrested the accused after removing 51 (314 grams) ice-filled capsules from the abdominal parts of an international smuggler.

In the second operation, 12 KG hashish was recovered and further investigation was started by registering the cases of these incidents in the light of which new revelations are also expected.

Secretary Excise Department KP Ehsanullah and Director General Excise Zafarul islam Khattak have issued special orders in this regard according to which, successful operations are being carried out across the province against drug manufacturers, dealers and facilitators.

In the first operation of Excise Force, Provincial In-charge EIB Majid Khan received tip from his confidential sources that an international smuggler namely Anwar Khan son of Mira Jan, resident of Kuki Khel Ali Masjid, Jamrud District, Khyber, was carrying ice-filled capsules inside his body via Islamabad Motorway and Later, try to snuggle it to the Gulf country Bahrain.

Knowing the information to be confirmed, after deciding the action plan with Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal Khan, under the supervision of Circle Officer Mardan Syed Naveed Jamal, SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region Muhammad Riaz and Sub Inspector Mardan Squad Sher Shah Khan, ASI Irshad Khan alerted his raiding team for quick action.

The team reportedly nabbed the said smuggler near Motorway square and recovered 51 ice-filled capsules (314 grams) from his body during operation at Mardan Medical Complex.

The accused was arrested on the spot while a case was also registered by SHO Police Station Mardan Muhammad Riaz for further investigation and arrest of the dealers and other facilitators behind him.

In the second successful operation, under the supervision of Excise Intelligence In-charge Majid Khan, Sub Inspector Nasir Amir along with his raiding team stopped the motor car number LEI 1161 while operating on Rashakai Interchange towards Islamabad and Mardan Nowshera GT Road.

During the search, 12000 grams (12 KG) of hashish was recovered from his secret parts. Its case was registered under the supervision of SHO PS Mardan Muhammad Riaz for further investigation and arrest of the dealers and other facilitators behind him.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise Department Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Zafarul Islam Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Engineer Dr. Eid Badshah have announced the award of certificates of appreciation to the concerned Excise Jawans while appreciating the recent successful operations of Excise Force.