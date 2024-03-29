Eid Shopping Gains Momentum In Sukkur, Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Eid shopping is becoming more popular as a lot of people are rushing in all markets and bazaars in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions.
The children and women are more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. The government employees have also jumped into the arena as they have received their salaries and the shopping frenzy has started touching its peak.
With the rise in number of buyers, traffic jam in the town's busy market places and intersections has become a routine.
The people belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping.
The main focus of the citizens is on the purchase of the clothes, foot wears and many other items for the festival.
Customers claimed that the prices of dress materials particularly for women and children have sharply increased.
Meanwhile, police made foolproof security arrangements for the protection of the people at various shopping centers, markets and public places.
To ensure security of women and children lady police have also been deployed in various busy shopping malls in Sukkur and Larkana.
