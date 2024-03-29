Open Menu

Eid Shopping Gains Momentum In Sukkur, Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Eid shopping gains momentum in Sukkur, Larkana

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Eid shopping is becoming more popular as a lot of people are rushing in all markets and bazaars in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

The children and women are more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. The government employees have also jumped into the arena as they have received their salaries and the shopping frenzy has started touching its peak.

With the rise in number of buyers, traffic jam in the town's busy market places and intersections has become a routine.

The people belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping.

The main focus of the citizens is on the purchase of the clothes, foot wears and many other items for the festival.

Customers claimed that the prices of dress materials particularly for women and children have sharply increased.

Meanwhile, police made foolproof security arrangements for the protection of the people at various shopping centers, markets and public places.

To ensure security of women and children lady police have also been deployed in various busy shopping malls in Sukkur and Larkana.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Sukkur Larkana Women Market All Government

Recent Stories

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

50 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

1 hour ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

2 hours ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

3 hours ago
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

3 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

4 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan