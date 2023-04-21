Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

(@Abdulla99267510)

Big Eid congregations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country tomorrow (Saturday) with religious zeal and fervour.

The Ulema in their sermons will highlight the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries will offer Eid prayers.

Karachi

In Karachi, the congregations of Eid prayers will be held all over the city in mosques, eidgahs and imambargahs.

The main eid congregation will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah while other large congregations of Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah Nazimabad, Nishtar Park, T-Ground and Daar-ul-Uloom Karachi.

Sindh Government has made stringent security arrangements on the occasion.

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan will offer Eid prayers at Governor House, Peshawar and greet Eid to the public on 1st and 2nd day of Eid at the Governor House.

In Peshawar, the main congregation will be held at Eidgah Charsadda road, Peshawar.

The government has taken tight security measures to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the province on the occasion of Eid.

Quetta

Like the rest of the country, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Balochistan with religious fervour and zeal tomorrow.

In Quetta, more than 200 Eid prayer’s congregations will be held at open places, parks, Masajid, Imambargahs and EidGah while the main congregation will be held at Eidgah Toghi Road.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Nahim Akhtar will offer Eid prayers at Governor House in Quetta.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province.