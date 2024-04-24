Eight Commercial Units, Two Warehouses Sealed After Detection Of Dengue Larvae
April 24, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) District administration sealed eight commercial units and two warehouses after the detection of dengue larvae, here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, a warehouse near the general bus stand was sealed by Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq. Similarly, five commercial outlets were sealed by additional deputy commissioner general Muhammad Saif.
Apart from this, other teams also closed another four units. The administration also imposed fines for poor cleanliness arrangements.
Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq stated that dengue mosquitoes could be eliminated after maintaining cleanliness in the environment. She also hinted that the performance of health teams for checking larvae was also being monitored.
She urged citizens to cooperate with district administration in keeping the environment neat and clean to plug the chances of dengue larvae spread.
