Eight held with narcotics

District police during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals arrested eight persons and recovered hashish, liquor and illegal weapons from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :District police during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals arrested eight persons and recovered hashish, liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, during the ongoing crackdown Nikapura police conducted special checking at Bhagowal Raod and detained Zahid with five liters liquor, Rangpura police recovered five liters liquor from Usman from Lalazar Chowk, Saddar police held Khalid with 23 bottles of liquor from Akbrabad Chowk and also recovered pistol and four bullets from Sarfraz.

Headmarala police recovered10 liters liquor from Faisal in Johar Chak, Said Mir police recovered 24 grams hashish from Salman, Ugoki police arrested Husnain with a pistol and four bullets from Muzaffarpur area.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.