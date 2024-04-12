Eight Of A Family Laid To Rest
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Seven kids and their mother who were brutally murdered by their father on Thursday were laid to rest at ancestral graveyard at village Midwala in Alipur.
A large number of citizens including MPA Rana Abdul Manan attended the funeral prayer.
Sajjad had killed his seven children and wife following a domestic dispute triggered due to poverty.
The police have registered the case and also arrested the outlaw. The police also seized weapon used in the crime.
MPA Rana Abdul Manan talking to APP stated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had taken serious notice of incident. The culprit involved in the heinous crime would be punished as per law.
