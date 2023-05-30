Eight outlaws held

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements in the limits of Shaheed Nawab police station and Paharpur police station arrested eight outlaws, weapon, hashish and ice recovered.

SHO Paharpur police station Attaullah Khan, acting against wanted criminals in various crimes, arrested accused Shafiullah son of Rahmanullah resident of Bagwani, and Ayub son of Abdul Rahim resident of Bagwani, both were wanted to local police in attempted to murder case.

While Wali Khan son of Yusuf Khan resident of Wanda and Surat Khan son of Yusuf Khan resident of Wanda appeared in the police station after obtaining bail from the court.

SHO Shaheed Nawab police station Umar Iqbal Khan arrested the wanted accused in various crimes, identified as Surat Khan son of Yusuf Khan resident of Kahawar.

The other wanted criminals, Wali Khan and Ahmed Saeed, sons of Yusuf Khan, resident of Kahawar, while Faridullah, son of Saifullah, resident of Wanda Gandhir, were arrested, 01 Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges, 1015 grams of hashish and 183 grams of ice were recovered from arrested persons.

Police registered separate cases against the all arrested persons.