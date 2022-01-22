Eighth series of winter snowfall begins in Galyat: DGA spokesman

Eighth series of winter snowfall begins in Galyat, said the spokesman of the Galiyat Development Authority here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Eighth series of winter snowfall begins in Galyat, said the spokesman of the Galiyat Development Authority here on Saturday.

Heavy snowfall continued since early morning, the surface became one foot, resulting in a severe drop in temperature, reaching freezing point, spokesman Ahsan Hameed said.

He said"A heavy missionary is working with staff on the road clearance and even during snowfall, every road cleaning work will continue."Ahsan Hameed said that tourists and locals should contact the District Control Room in case of any emergency for help and guidance.

"There is a possibility of snow sliding in Tauhidabad and Kandla with Galiyat Development Authority's operation continuing 24/7," he added.