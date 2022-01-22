UrduPoint.com

Eighth Series Of Winter Snowfall Begins In Galyat: DGA Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Eighth series of winter snowfall begins in Galyat: DGA spokesman

Eighth series of winter snowfall begins in Galyat, said the spokesman of the Galiyat Development Authority here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Eighth series of winter snowfall begins in Galyat, said the spokesman of the Galiyat Development Authority here on Saturday.

Heavy snowfall continued since early morning, the surface became one foot, resulting in a severe drop in temperature, reaching freezing point, spokesman Ahsan Hameed said.

He said"A heavy missionary is working with staff on the road clearance and even during snowfall, every road cleaning work will continue."Ahsan Hameed said that tourists and locals should contact the District Control Room in case of any emergency for help and guidance.

"There is a possibility of snow sliding in Tauhidabad and Kandla with Galiyat Development Authority's operation continuing 24/7," he added.

Related Topics

Snow Road

Recent Stories

Swiatek battles into Open fourth round with gutsy ..

Swiatek battles into Open fourth round with gutsy win

4 seconds ago
 KP Govt issues NPIs for cities with over 10% COVID ..

KP Govt issues NPIs for cities with over 10% COVID-19 positivity

6 seconds ago
 VCs join heads for need-based research

VCs join heads for need-based research

32 minutes ago
 'Rocket Man' fails to give Evans lift-off at Austr ..

'Rocket Man' fails to give Evans lift-off at Australian Open

32 minutes ago
 KCA announces cotton spot rates for Crop 2021-22

KCA announces cotton spot rates for Crop 2021-22

46 minutes ago
 Chief Minister KPK directs for speedy rescue opera ..

Chief Minister KPK directs for speedy rescue operation in landslide incident are ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.