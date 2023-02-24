UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notifies Imran from six NA seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday has de-notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan from six National Assembly seats which he had won last year in by-polls.

The ECP stated that Imran had been de-notified from NA-22, Mardan-III; NA-24, Charsadda-II; NA 31-Peshawar-V; NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII; NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II and NA 239 Korangi, Karachi-I.

On January 19, the ECP had issued Imran Khan's victory confirmation notice on seven seats in the by-elections held in October last year.

The only seat Imran retained is NA-45, Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

