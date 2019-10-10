Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) orders Scrutiny Committee on foreign funding to continue its proceedings

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered to continue the proceedings of Special Committee, constituted for the scrutiny of foreign funding and submit its report as early as possible.

The order of ECP reserved judgment was issued by a three-member, commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza along with two other members included Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi and Justice (R) Mrs Irshad Qaiser.

The Commission also directed the parties to appear before the Scrutiny Committee on October 14, while dismissing four applications against the Committee.

It is pertinent to mention that the ECP had reserved its judgment on four applications, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), raising objections over specific matters of ECP's Scrutiny Committee related with the case on October 1.

In the last proceeding, the Commission, headed by Chief Election Commission Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard the arguments on four applications, submitted by the PTI to the Scrutiny Committee with request to take notice of its concerns.

PTI counsels advocates Saqlain Haider advocate and Hassan Ali Raza had informed the Commission that the scrutiny parameters were not observed by the Committee as per Supreme Court judgment.

Saqlain Haider advocate had made appeal before the court to take notice of the leakages of information to the media form the documents available with the scrutiny committee.

He told that PTI had submitted all details to the scrutiny committee but it had violated its mandate and made direct contacts with the banks to get information.

He was of viewpoint that during committee's proceedings, Akbar S Babar with malafide intention tried to defame the party through media while sharing wrong information about party funding.

The PTI counsels informed the commission that the scrutiny committee had continued its proceedings against the notion of TORs, which were established in the light of Supreme Court.

According to them, when the case was in the committee, media hype was created against PTI regarding foreign funding case. There was issue of leakages of information on the basis of documents submitted with the scrutiny committee, they informed.

They said that without any confirmation wrong information was circulated in media about 23 accounts, on which media started questioning. They added all such things had politically damaged the position of the party.

They informed the bench that all required information about the accounts had been submitted with the committee. They added that PTI never made any concealment however with intentions the party was maligned in the media.

They informed the commission that several programmes were telecast on media on PTI foreign funding.

They said that the scrutiny committee had been requested several times to share copies of account details as shared by the State Bank of Pakistan attributed to PTI, but they didn't share it.

Syed Ahmad Hassan advocate who was counsel of Akbar S Babar denied any involvement on wrong sharing of information and clarified that they always talked about facts finding rather taking matters personal.