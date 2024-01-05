Open Menu

Election Tribunal Rejects Appeals Against The Acceptance Of Omer Ayub And Babar Nawaz’s Nomination Papers

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 08:52 PM

Election Tribunal rejects appeals against the acceptance of Omer Ayub and Babar Nawaz’s nomination papers

In a significant development, the Election Tribunal has dismissed the appeals against the acceptance of nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency NA-18 Haripur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) In a significant development, the Election Tribunal has dismissed the appeals against the acceptance of nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency NA-18 Haripur.

Umar Ayub Khan and Babar Nawaz Khan, both prominent figures in the political arena, had filed appeals against each other's acceptance of nomination papers.

The appeals were filed in the Election Tribunal of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench.

After a thorough hearing on Friday, Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel dismissed both appeals. The court's decision was based on the arguments presented by the counsels representing the parties involved, marking a crucial development in the electoral landscape.

