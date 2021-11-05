UrduPoint.com

Election Tribunal Rejects Appeals Of Jamshed Cheema, His Wife

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :An Election Appellate Tribunal on Friday rejected the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Mussarat Jamshed Cheema who challenged decision of a Returning Officer against their nomination papers for NA-133 by-election.

The Election Appellate Tribunal, led by Justice Shahid Jameel Khan of Lahore High Court (LHC), heard the appeals of the PTI's candidates and announced the verdict. Lawyers representing the returning officers and other respondents appeared before the court and submitted their arguments, while Mobinuddin Qazi and Rana Shakoor represented Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarraft Jamshed Cheema.

PTI leader Jamsheed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema had challenged decision of the Returning Officer regarding rejection of their nomination papers for NA-133 by-election on the ground that the proposer did not belong to the NA-133 constituency of Lahore.

The Election Appellate Tribunal upheld the decision of returning officer that their proposer had votes in NA-130 so they could not became proposers of NA-133 candidates.

Cheema and his wife had mentioned the same proposer who did not belong to the Constituency of NA-133. Under the law, it is mandatory that the proposer should be from the same constituency of the candidate aspiring to contest election.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Naseer Bhutta had challenged the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife and said that they both mentioned the proposer who did not belong to the same constituency of NA-133. He had asked the Returning Officer to reject their nomination papers for committing violation of the law.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the Returning Officer had rejected nomination papers of both Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

Two days ago, Jamshed Cheema and Musarrat Cheema had challenged the rejection of their nomination papers for NA-133 by-election in the Appellate Tribunal.

Their counsels insisted that Jamshed Cheema's nomination papers were in order as per law and were rejected by Returning Officer only on the ground that his proposer was not from the NA-133 constituency.

They insisted the proposer actually belonged to the same constituency as his Identity card and domicile carry an address from the area, and the local union council chairman also verified that.

However, the Election Appellate Tribunal after hearing arguments of both sides rejected nomination papers of Cheema and his wife.

More Stories From Pakistan

