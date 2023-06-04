Electronics shop burgled in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Unknown thieves stole away batteries, UPS and other electronic items worth Rs two million from a shop situated at Seetpur Chowk in the premises of the City police station on Saturday night.

According to police sources, unknown thieves broke into an electronic shop and took away batteries, UPS and other items from the shop.

The police concerned have started investigations into the incident by taking CCTV footage of the shop.

On the other hand, the local traders staged a protest demonstration against the rising incidents of theft in the premises of the City police station and demanded of DPO Muzaffargarh and RPO Dera Ghazi Khan for stern action against criminals.

