UrduPoint.com

Electronics Shop Burgled In Alipur

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Electronics shop burgled in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Unknown thieves stole away batteries, UPS and other electronic items worth Rs two million from a shop situated at Seetpur Chowk in the premises of the City police station on Saturday night.

According to police sources, unknown thieves broke into an electronic shop and took away batteries, UPS and other items from the shop.

The police concerned have started investigations into the incident by taking CCTV footage of the shop.

On the other hand, the local traders staged a protest demonstration against the rising incidents of theft in the premises of the City police station and demanded of DPO Muzaffargarh and RPO Dera Ghazi Khan for stern action against criminals.

PP/amj/thh1640 hrs

Related Topics

Protest Police Police Station Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

11 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditiona ..

ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditional Handcrafts&#039; competition

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City clinches Gold Award in City E Categ ..

Abu Dhabi City clinches Gold Award in City E Category, whilst Abu Dhabi Corniche ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes successful 5 ..

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes successful 5-day trade mission to India

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.